141,219 Shares in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 141,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.38% of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMBT. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter worth $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the first quarter valued at $151,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GMBT opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.70. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

