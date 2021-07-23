169,260 Shares in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 169,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II by 136.0% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 758,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 437,400 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in TWC Tech Holdings II by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 163,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 109,620 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TWC Tech Holdings II by 63.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TWC Tech Holdings II by 488.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 505,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 419,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II in the first quarter worth $689,000.

TWCT opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.92. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

