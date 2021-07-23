1MillionNFTs Price Reaches $1.12 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $134,753.87 and approximately $1,353.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00003462 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00039299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00101345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00140461 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,522.50 or 1.00254750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

