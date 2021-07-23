1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Source had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 25.67%.

1st Source stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,199. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.19. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other 1st Source news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $109,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,112.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

