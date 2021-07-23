22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen began coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN XXII opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $485.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12. 22nd Century Group has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that 22nd Century Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 22nd Century Group news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,194.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XXII. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

