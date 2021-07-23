2,388,844 Shares in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,388,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Dime Community Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 29.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,017,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $181,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,801 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $11,436,000. Ulysses Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 100.1% during the first quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 560,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after buying an additional 280,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $2,951,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 35.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after buying an additional 161,508 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Shares of DCOM opened at $30.84 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

