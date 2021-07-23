2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives Buy Rating from Barrington Research

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TWOU. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.56.

NASDAQ TWOU traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $45.53. The company had a trading volume of 32,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.00. 2U has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 2U will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in 2U by 79.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,855,000 after buying an additional 1,437,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter valued at $31,439,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the first quarter valued at $29,761,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 90.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 497,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter valued at $9,379,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

