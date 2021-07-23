3,000 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in EOG Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $688,226,000 after purchasing an additional 61,136 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $354,298,000 after purchasing an additional 116,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $73.70 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.23. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 737.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.59.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

