347,194 Shares in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 347,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 23.8% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,081,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,324 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 113.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,482,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 789,329 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,205,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,928,000 after purchasing an additional 769,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,450,000 after purchasing an additional 708,021 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2,659.3% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 469,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 452,316 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

