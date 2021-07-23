360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $28.36 on Monday. 360 DigiTech has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.80. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.55.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $549.35 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. Equities analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 1,348.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,515,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927,412 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 116.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,827,000 after buying an additional 1,730,710 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,910,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the first quarter valued at about $36,989,000. Finally, Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 40.6% during the first quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

