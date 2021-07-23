37,021 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Acquired by Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,000. PACCAR makes up about 1.9% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,054,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,159,000 after purchasing an additional 178,837 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PACCAR by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,819,000 after purchasing an additional 154,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,608,000 after purchasing an additional 159,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.77.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.76. 15,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,266. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $80.36 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.