39,100 Shares in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,449,000 after purchasing an additional 169,533 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in BlackLine by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,577,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,727,000 after acquiring an additional 27,803 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in BlackLine by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,632,000 after acquiring an additional 561,782 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in BlackLine by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,371,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,626,000 after acquiring an additional 112,476 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

Shares of BL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.87. 2,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,651. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.09. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $71.20 and a one year high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $1,039,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,922,244.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $53,924.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,144.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,897 shares of company stock valued at $12,315,274. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

