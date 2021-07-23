3,950 Shares in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,210,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $161,120,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 8,243.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 651,835 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $47,505,000 after purchasing an additional 644,022 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 142,150.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 389,767 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,406,000 after purchasing an additional 389,493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1,432.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 281,080 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 262,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 360,618 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $26,254,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.60. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.40.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

NEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

