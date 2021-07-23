39,600 Shares in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) Purchased by Union Square Park Capital Management LLC

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000.

Shares of LMACU stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,571. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $14.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

