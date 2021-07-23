3,991 Shares in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,991 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DY. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 247.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

DY stock opened at $64.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

