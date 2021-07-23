3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $25,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 14.3% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $2,387,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at $2,520,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 30.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,795. 3M has a 1-year low of $148.80 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.17.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

