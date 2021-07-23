400,000 Shares in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU) Purchased by Fort Baker Capital Management LP

Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000. Authentic Equity Acquisition comprises about 1.1% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $395,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $494,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,462,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $247,000.

AEACU traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.06. 1,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,578. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.05.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

