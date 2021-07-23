400,000 Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,924,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCIIU. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth $40,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $147,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCIIU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.00. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $11.30.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

