4,400 Shares in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

Shares of IYZ opened at $33.40 on Friday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.32.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

