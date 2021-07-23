44,709 Shares in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $4.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.57. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 3.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

