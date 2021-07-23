$482.48 Million in Sales Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will post sales of $482.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $485.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480.90 million. DocuSign reported sales of $342.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.73.

DOCU stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.00. 34,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.18, a PEG ratio of 108.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.96. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $310.51.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,335 shares of company stock worth $20,725,021 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arthedge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $10,264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in DocuSign by 28.7% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

