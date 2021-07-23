4,831 Shares in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $193.58 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $156.14 and a 1-year high of $201.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.93. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 0.18.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.21). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

