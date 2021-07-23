4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Sold by BVF Inc. IL

BVF Inc. IL trimmed its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. 4D Molecular Therapeutics comprises 1.7% of BVF Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 3.86% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics worth $44,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after buying an additional 26,441 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,227,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,690,000 after buying an additional 205,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FDMT traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $24.05. 87 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,358. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $55.11.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

