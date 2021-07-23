$51.23 Million in Sales Expected for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will post $51.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.63 million and the lowest is $50.26 million. Cryoport posted sales of $9.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 445.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year sales of $210.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.52 million to $212.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $257.82 million, with estimates ranging from $242.61 million to $281.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYRX. BTIG Research began coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $246,311.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 796,760 shares of company stock valued at $47,611,256. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,005,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $312,369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $176,867,000 after purchasing an additional 493,306 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 194.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $103,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,860 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 141.0% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,127,374 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,635,000 after purchasing an additional 659,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 10.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,290,000 after purchasing an additional 88,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYRX traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $59.70. 162,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,098. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 0.89. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $84.97.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

