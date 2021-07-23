53,734 Shares in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CommScope by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of CommScope by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of CommScope by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CommScope by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in CommScope by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.54. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

COMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.