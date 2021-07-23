5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Receives C$5.21 Consensus PT from Brokerages

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.21.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian lowered their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other 5N Plus news, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total value of C$112,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$210,675. Also, Director Luc Bertrand bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$28,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,605,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,542,150. In the last three months, insiders acquired 169,300 shares of company stock valued at $488,697.

TSE:VNP traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.64. The company had a trading volume of 67,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,862. The firm has a market cap of C$214.95 million and a P/E ratio of 73.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.90. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of C$1.51 and a 52 week high of C$5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$59.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 5N Plus will post 0.163327 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

