607 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $8,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $288.46 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

