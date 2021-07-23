6,324 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,324 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Barrick Gold by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,753,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248,832 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,120,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,158 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,014,543 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $534,888,000 after purchasing an additional 201,332 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $297,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,373,964 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $284,604,000 after purchasing an additional 165,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOLD opened at $20.74 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.03.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

