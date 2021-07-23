65,795 Shares in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.05% of Limelight Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 157,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLNW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of LLNW opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $330.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

