68,234 Shares in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 68,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.20% of INDUS Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INDT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $13,670,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $603,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $601,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 46.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INDT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company.

INDUS Realty Trust stock opened at $67.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.05 million, a PE ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 0.93. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $80.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.10.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 33.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.75%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

