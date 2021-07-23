8,550 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,550 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $119.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.38. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $122.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,095.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

