9,284 Shares in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 696.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $427,000.

Shares of HYLB stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.90 and a fifty-two week high of $40.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12.

