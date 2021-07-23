A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $556.51

Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 556.51 ($7.27) and last traded at GBX 554 ($7.24), with a volume of 18160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 544 ($7.11).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAG. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.73) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of £636.32 million and a PE ratio of 33.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 528.55.

In other news, insider Mark Allen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £51,700 ($67,546.38). Insiders acquired a total of 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,800 over the last ninety days.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

