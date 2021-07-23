A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139,495 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of A. O. Smith worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $824,520.00. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,802,676 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS opened at $68.63 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.