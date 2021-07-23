ABB (NYSE:ABB) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ABB has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.28 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

NYSE ABB traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.61. 52,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $36.21.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in ABB by 2.6% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ABB by 3.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in ABB by 6.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ABB by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in ABB by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

