ABB (NYSE:ABB) Issues Earnings Results

ABB (NYSE:ABB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

ABB stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $36.71. 83,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. ABB has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $36.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABB. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.78 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.78 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.28.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

