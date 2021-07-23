ABB (NYSE:ABB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ABB (NYSE:ABB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ABB traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $36.70. 1,318,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,410. ABB has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 target price on ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.78 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.78 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.28.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

