ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 25 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ABBN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 price objective on ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 29 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a CHF 33 target price on ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 28 target price on ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 target price on ABB in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 29.92.

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

