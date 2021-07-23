ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 25 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 25 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 44 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 29 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 29.92.

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

