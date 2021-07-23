Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

ABT stock opened at $118.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $98.36 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.22.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

