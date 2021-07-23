Absolute Software Co. (ABST) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0626 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ ABST opened at $13.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.71 million, a PE ratio of 76.78 and a beta of 0.89. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

ABST has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Absolute Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

