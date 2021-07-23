Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $438,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Aby J. Mathew sold 8,854 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $403,830.94.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Aby J. Mathew sold 715 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $31,281.25.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $46.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.95, a PEG ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.46. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.68.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. Research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

