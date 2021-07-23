Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.11.
NASDAQ:ASO opened at $37.06 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28.
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,337,082.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $2,199,193.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,389,621 shares of company stock worth $800,080,670. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $41,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
