Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.11.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $37.06 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,337,082.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $2,199,193.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,389,621 shares of company stock worth $800,080,670. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $41,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

