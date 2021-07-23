Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist raised Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.22.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In related news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.