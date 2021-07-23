Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $104.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Acceleron got a significant boost with the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of its lead drug, Reblozyl, for anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia. The initial uptake of the drug shows an encouraging graph. However, the company is extremely dependent on Reblozyl’s success for growth. Moreover, its pipeline only has one late-stage candidate and the success of the candidate is very critical to the company. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year so far. Any development setbacks will adversely impact the growth prospects. Meanwhile, the regulatory agency recently expanded the drug’s label for another indication, which increases the sales potential of the drug. Acceleron’s collaboration with a bigwig like Bristol-Myers is positive as it provides the former with cash infusion for development.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XLRN. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.47. 3,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,274. Acceleron Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The company had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

