Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.710-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.76 billion-$49.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.17 billion.Accenture also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.13.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $317.66. The stock had a trading volume of 44,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,722. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $317.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,123,144 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.