Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acme United had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.16%.
NYSEAMERICAN:ACU traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $43.04. 10,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 4.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.26. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.
About Acme United
Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.
See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.