Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acme United had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.16%.

NYSEAMERICAN:ACU traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $43.04. 10,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 4.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.26. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

In other news, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 3,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $162,882.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,537. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 9,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $414,495.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,452,572.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,060 over the last 90 days. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

