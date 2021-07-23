Acumen Capital Raises Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Price Target to C$3.00

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) had its target price lifted by Acumen Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of XX stock opened at C$1.72 on Thursday. Avante Logixx has a one year low of C$0.70 and a one year high of C$1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03.

About Avante Logixx

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

