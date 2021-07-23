Acumen Capital Raises Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Price Target to C$3.00

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) had its target price lifted by Acumen Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of XX stock opened at C$1.72 on Thursday. Avante Logixx has a one year low of C$0.70 and a one year high of C$1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03.
About Avante Logixx
