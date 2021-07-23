Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc Buys 1,071,428 Shares

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,071,428 shares of Acutus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Acutus Medical stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $459.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 375.85% and a negative net margin of 1,079.68%. Analysts expect that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Acutus Medical by 58.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Acutus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $11,320,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 183.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 55,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.