Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.06.

AHEXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adecco Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.35. 5,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,445. Adecco Group has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

